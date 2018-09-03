Giants' Brandon Belt: Dealing with knee soreness

Belt is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies due to right knee soreness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Chase d'Arnaud is starting at first base in Belt's absence, while the Giants are listing the 30-year-old as day-to-day. Belt spent some time on the disabled list last month with an injury to the same knee, so the Giants figure to proceed cautiously with him.

