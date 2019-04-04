Giants' Brandon Belt: Delivers second homer
Belt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Belt began and ended the three-game series against the Dodgers with multi-run homers. In addition to being known for his inability to stay healthy, the 30-year-old is also notorious for going on homer binges. Belt's fantasy owners are hoping this is the beginning of one those patented hot streaks.
