Belt (Achilles) went 0-for-2 with three walks in Thursday's 12-7 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Belt showed patience at the plate in his season debut, which was delayed a week as he recovered from an Achilles injury for most of summer camp. The first baseman struck out in his other two plate appearances. In 2019, Belt his .234 with 17 homers and 57 RBI in 156 games, a down year for the career .261 hitter.