Giants' Brandon Belt: Drives in two

Belt went 1-for-5 with a walk, a pair of RBI and a run scored in Friday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Reds.

Belt saw his seven-game hit streak come to an end Wednesday, but he got right back on track with a two-run single Friday. The 30-year-old is batting just .229 on the year, but part of that can be attributed to a bit of bad batted ball luck (career-low .271 BABIP). Belt is making up for the low average with his best isolated power rating (.238) to date, as he now has 13 extra-base hits through 32 contests.