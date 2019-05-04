Giants' Brandon Belt: Drives in two
Belt went 1-for-5 with a walk, a pair of RBI and a run scored in Friday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Reds.
Belt saw his seven-game hit streak come to an end Wednesday, but he got right back on track with a two-run single Friday. The 30-year-old is batting just .229 on the year, but part of that can be attributed to a bit of bad batted ball luck (career-low .271 BABIP). Belt is making up for the low average with his best isolated power rating (.238) to date, as he now has 13 extra-base hits through 32 contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...