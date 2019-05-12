Giants' Brandon Belt: Enters game off bench

Belt (knee) went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in his lone plate appearance in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.

Belt wasn't in the starting nine after tweaking his surgically-repaired right knee Friday. An MRI on Saturday revealed no structural damage, and his presence off the bench bodes well for a potential return to the starting lineup in Sunday's series finale against Cincinnati.

