Giants' Brandon Belt: Evaluated for possible appendicitis

Belt was taken to the hospital after Friday's game and evaluated for appendicitis, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Twitter Saturday morning, which would seem to indicate an appendectomy was necessary, although there has been no confirmation on that front yet. If he did have to have his appendix removed, Belt will likely land on the DL for a short stint. He reportedly complained of stomach pains Friday, but he thought he could play through the issue initially.