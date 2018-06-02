Giants' Brandon Belt: Exits with illness
Belt left Friday's game against the Phillies early due to a stomach illness, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt was replaced at first base by Pablo Sandoval after going 0-for-1. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, with the severity of the illness unknown.
