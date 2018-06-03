Giants' Brandon Belt: Expected to miss three weeks

Belt (appendicitis) is expected to miss three weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier Saturday after undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed. While it was originally thought that the first baseman wouldn't be forced to spend much longer than the 10-day minimum on the shelf, the Giants are now giving him a three-week baseline for his return. In the meantime, Pablo Sandoval and Buster Posey are expected to fill in for Belt at first base.

