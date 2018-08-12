Giants' Brandon Belt: Expects to return Tuesday
Belt (knee) is likely to be activated off the disabled list for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento as he returns from a bone bruise. The veteran first baseman will avoid Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw, who is set to take the mound Monday. Belt was slashing .278/.372/.470 with 14 home runs prior to landing on the disabled list.
