Belt (quadriceps) is feeling better Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Belt left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to right quadriceps soreness and is still being examined Wednesday. However, manager Gabe Kapler is hopeful that Belt could be available off the bench for Wednesday's series finale against Philadelphia. If Belt is ultimately held out of the lineup, Wilmer Flores or Darin Ruf could fill in at first base.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Nursing tight quad•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Supplies only offense in win•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers in loss Saturday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Sits against southpaw as usual•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Sitting against left-hander•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits first homer of season•