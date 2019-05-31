Giants' Brandon Belt: Gets an outfield start
Belt started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.
Belt made his fifth start in the outfield, potentially opening up eligibility there in league's with lower games-started thresholds. The streaky slugger could be heating up again, putting together a six-game hit streak with a double, homer and a steal over that span.
