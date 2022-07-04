site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Belt: Gets breather Monday
Belt is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Belt is stuck in a 4-for-34 (.118) slump and the Giants are facing lefty Madison Bumgarner on Monday, so he will get a day to clear his head. Wilmer Flores will start at first base for the Giants.
