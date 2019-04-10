Giants' Brandon Belt: Gets breather

Belt is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine breather after starting the past 10 games, going 9-for-35 (.257) with a trio of homers and eight RBI in those appearances. Buster Posey will cover first base in place of Belt, opening up a spot in the lineup for Erik Kratz to start behind the dish.