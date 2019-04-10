Giants' Brandon Belt: Gets breather

Belt is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine breather after starting the past 10 games, going 9-for-35 (.257) with a trio of homers and eight RBI in those appearances. Buster Posey will cover first base in place of Belt, opening up a spot in the lineup for Erik Kratz to start behind the dish.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...