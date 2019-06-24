Giants' Brandon Belt: Getting breather

Belt is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Belt will head to the bench for Monday's series opener after starting the past 10 games, slashing .118/.262/.147 with a 7:6 BB:K during that stretch. In his place, Pablo Sandoval is starting at first base and hitting cleanup.

