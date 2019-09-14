Giants' Brandon Belt: Goes 3-for-4

Belt went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Friday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

The three-hit night, his second in his last five games, accounted for a third of the hits for the Giants in the contest. Belt has gone 8-for-19 with four doubles and a triple in his last five games, raising his season line to .235/.340/.405 in 142 games. He's added 16 homers, 56 RBI and 71 runs scored.