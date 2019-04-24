Giants' Brandon Belt: Goes deep in winning effort

Belt went 1-for-4 with his fifth home run of the season in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Toronto.

Belt had fallen into a miniature slump following his previous homer on Apr. 16 (2-for-16 with six strikeouts), so Tuesday's long ball was a welcomed sight for fantasy owners. The 31-year-old has settled in as the Giants' cleanup hitter (13 of 24 games batting fourth), but only has 10 RBI to show so far due in large part to San Francisco's league-worst .270 team on-base percentage. Still, Belt's power potential keeps him relevant in most fantasy formats even with his current .215 batting average and suppressed counting stats.