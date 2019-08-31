Giants' Brandon Belt: Goes yard again

Belt went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI double, and three runs scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Padres.

Belt got things going with his first-inning homer off Padres starter Dinelson Lamet. The first baseman then scored on a Joey Rickard single as part of a seventh inning rally. Belt's big night was capped by his RBI double to plate Austin Slater before coming around to score on an Evan Longoria double. Over his last seven games, Belt is hitting .360 (9-for-25) with five RBI and six runs scored. The surge has raised his season line to .234/.344/.404 with 16 homers, 54 RBI and 69 runs scored in 129 games.