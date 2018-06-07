Giants' Brandon Belt: Heads to extended spring training
Belt (appendicitis) will report to the Giants' spring training facility in Florida to continue his rehab, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt will work out in Florida for about a week before being reevaluated, and barring any setbacks, the first baseman could be cleared to rejoin the Giants in Los Angeles on June 15. The 30-year-old was hitting .307/.403/.547 with 11 homers and 31 RBI prior to undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed at the beginning of June.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Expected to miss three weeks•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Officially placed on DL•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Appendix removed Saturday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Evaluated for possible appendicitis•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Exits with illness•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Continues scorching-hot streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...