Giants' Brandon Belt: Heads to extended spring training

Belt (appendicitis) will report to the Giants' spring training facility in Florida to continue his rehab, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt will work out in Florida for about a week before being reevaluated, and barring any setbacks, the first baseman could be cleared to rejoin the Giants in Los Angeles on June 15. The 30-year-old was hitting .307/.403/.547 with 11 homers and 31 RBI prior to undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed at the beginning of June.