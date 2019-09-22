Giants' Brandon Belt: Held out against lefty

Belt is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Giants will take on left-hander Dallas Keuchel on Sunday, so as has been the case all month, Belt will not be in the lineup with a southpaw on the mound for the opponent. Austin Slater will get the start at first base in Belt's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories