Giants' Brandon Belt: Hitless in debut

Belt batted second and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 2-0 loss to San Diego.

Belt's Opening Day stat line was forgettable, but his placement second in the order against a southpaw was notable. The 30-year-old figures to bat in the heart of the order against righties, but the club lacks proven right-handed threats against lefties, opening the door for Belt to move up the order instead of down against same-handed pitchers. The move combined with Belt's excellent on-base skills should boost his run production when he is not being asked to drive runs in against right-handed starters.

