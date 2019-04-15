Giants' Brandon Belt: Hitless in return
Belt (neck) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Sunday in the Giants' 4-0 loss to the Rockies.
Like most of his Giants teammates, Belt couldn't muster any offense against Rockies starter German Marquez, who tossed a one-hit complete game. Belt at least proved his health by playing all nine innings a day after he was scratched from the lineup with a stiff neck.
