Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits 13th homer in win

Belt went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Friday's 10-9 win over the Diamondbacks.

Belt tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run off Mike Leake in the third inning. It was the first long ball since July 30 for the 31-year-old veteran, who has not been seeing the ball well as of late. Overall this season, Belt is batting .229/.345/.387 with 13 homers.