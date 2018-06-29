Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits 13th homer

Belt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-8 loss to Colorado.

Belt hit his first long ball since June 17 and he's been in a big slump since his brief DL stint earlier this month. The 30-year-old first baseman is hitting just .239 in June, lowering his season slash line to .295/.385/.523. Still, all three of those percentages would be career highs for Belt, and it looks like he should top his career mark of 18 home runs as well.

