Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits 15th homer
Belt went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.
It was Belt's 15th home run of the season, and his third over the past 12 contests. The 31-year-old has notoriously been a streaky hitter, but he was stuck in one of the biggest ruts of his career for the good part of two months. That said, he is starting to show a little life at the plate, and it wouldn't be outlandish for him to go on a healthy hot streak based on his track record. Belt's fantasy owners got even more good news when the first baseman stuck in the two-hole even with Buster Posey returning to the lineup Thursday.
