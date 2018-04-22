Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits fourth home run

Belt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Angels.

Belt took start Garrett Richards deep in the second inning to record his fourth home run of the season. His current .519 slugging percentage is a relative surge in power and is the result of him pulling the ball in the air at a higher rate in the early going. It remains to be seen if this something he can carry forward, but if it is, he may be a surprising source of power.