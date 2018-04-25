Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits two-run homer
Belt went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the visiting Nationals.
The homers keep coming for the first baseman. That's now five home runs in the last six games, with eight RBI in that span. Belt has brought his slash line up to .292/.418/.691, with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 19 games. He'll look to keep the hot bat going during the home stand, with the Dodgers and Padres heading to town next.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Records three-hit performance•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits fourth home run•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Sits versus lefty Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers for second straight game•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Delivers clutch homer in win•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Not starting Saturday•
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...