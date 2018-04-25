Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits two-run homer

Belt went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the visiting Nationals.

The homers keep coming for the first baseman. That's now five home runs in the last six games, with eight RBI in that span. Belt has brought his slash line up to .292/.418/.691, with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 19 games. He'll look to keep the hot bat going during the home stand, with the Dodgers and Padres heading to town next.