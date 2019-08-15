Giants' Brandon Belt: Hitting eighth vs. lefty

Belt is starting at first base and hitting eighth Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Belt will drop to eighth in the order as the Diamondbacks stack right-handed bats at the top of their order against left-hander Alex Young. The first baseman is hitting just .194 against lefties this season, compared to .238 against right-handers.

More News
Our Latest Stories