Giants' Brandon Belt: Hitting leadoff

Belt is starting at first base and hitting leadoff Wednesday against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt will stick atop the order for a second straight game after going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his first game as the leadoff man Tuesday. The first baseman owns a .354 on-base percentage in 75 games this season, so he could stick as the leadoff man until Steven Duggar (back) gets healthy or Joe Panik gets going at the dish.

