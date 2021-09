Belt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Padres.

Belt's seventh-inning solo shot brought San Francisco to within two runs on the scoreboard, but it was the final tally the Giants were able to muster in the contest. The long ball was Belt's 25th of the campaign, extending his career-best single-season mark. He has gone deep in five of his past eight contests and is slashing .429/.487/.971 with five homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs over that stretch.