Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers again Wednesday

Belt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

Belt has now gone yard in three straight games, and his nine home runs on the season already put him halfway toward matching last year's career-high 18. He's also slashing .301/.405/.562 -- all of which would be personal bests -- and looks poised to have his best season yet at age 30.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories