Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers against Dodgers

Belt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI to help the Giants to a 4-2 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.

The veteran first baseman provided most of the offense for San Francisco in this contest with a solo homer off Joe Kelly before driving in two more to account for three of his team's four runs in the game. Belt was just 1-for-11 on the season coming into the game, so it was good to see him break out as he looks to rebound coming off an injury-shortened 2018 campaign that saw him post a .756 OPS over 399 at-bats - his lowest mark since 2014.