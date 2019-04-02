Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers against Dodgers
Belt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI to help the Giants to a 4-2 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.
The veteran first baseman provided most of the offense for San Francisco in this contest with a solo homer off Joe Kelly before driving in two more to account for three of his team's four runs in the game. Belt was just 1-for-11 on the season coming into the game, so it was good to see him break out as he looks to rebound coming off an injury-shortened 2018 campaign that saw him post a .756 OPS over 399 at-bats - his lowest mark since 2014.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...