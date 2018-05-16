Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers for second straight night

Belt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Belt knocked a ball into the water off starter Tyler Mahle, helping to spark a four-run fourth inning. The first baseman has recorded eight hits in his last four games, bringing his slash line to .298/.405/.546 with 18 extra-base hits. Belt's .405 on-base percentage ranks fourth in the majors among first basemen.