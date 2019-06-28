Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers in loss
Belt went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Belt hit his 10th long ball of the season, this time off rookie starter Alex Young in the fourth inning. Unfortunately, the run was the first and last of the night for the Giants. The 31-year-old has now reached base safely in eight straight games to improve his line to .270/.354/.528 with 39 runs scored and 31 RBI.
