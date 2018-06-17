Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers in second game back
Belt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Dodgers.
Belt took left-hander Caleb Ferguson deep in the third inning for his 12th home run of the season. It was his first hit since returning from the disabled list (appendicitis) and only his second home run off a left-handed pitcher this season. Belt has shown a surprising ability to hit for power through 199 at-bats this season, slugging nearly 100 points better than his career average and 70 points better than his career-best mark.
