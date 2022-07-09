Belt went hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.

Belt brought the Giants within three runs with his ninth-inning blast. The first baseman had gone 0-for-10 across his last five games, and he hasn't posted a multi-hit effort since June 21. The 34-year-old appears to have slipped into the strong side of a platoon at first base. He has a .208/.331/.362 slash line, six homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 178 plate appearances. Wilmer Flores or Darin Ruf should be expected to draw starts at first base against southpaws, though Belt can usually be counted on for a pinch hitting appearance once a right-handed pitcher is on the hill.