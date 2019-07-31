Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers off bench

Belt hit a solo home run in his lone plate appearance off the bench in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Phillies.

Belt was excluded from the starting lineup against the left-handed Drew Smyly, but he was able to contribute his 12th homer once a righty entered the contest. The 31-year-old hasn't been a true platoon bat over his career (.250/.338/.421 career marks against lefties), but he has struggled mightily against same-handed pitchers in 2019 (.200/.330/.326 over 112 plate appearances). Expect Belt to return to the lineup Wednesday with a righty scheduled for Philadelphia.