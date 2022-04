Belt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in a 13-2 win over San Diego on Tuesday.

Belt kicked off the scoring with a two-run shot off opposing starter Yu Darvish in the first inning, added a single and run in the second and walked in the fifth. The veteran first baseman has been locked in early and is now slashing .438/.526/.875 with two home runs and three multi-hit games through four games on the young season.