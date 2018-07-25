Giants' Brandon Belt: Hyperextends right knee

Belt hyperextended his right knee in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The first baseman suffered the injury while beating out an infield single in the seventh inning. He'll be out a minimum of two or three days, though further tests are scheduled which could rule him out for longer. Pablo Sandoval will likely fill in for him at first base with Evan Longoria about to return from his broken hand and reclaim his third base job.