Belt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With a lefty (Sean Manaea) on the hill for Padres and the Giants playing a day game after a night game, manager Gabe Kapler opted to extend a breather to the lefty-hitting Belt. Wilmer Flores will fill in at first base for Belt, who has gone 7-for-16 with two home runs, a double and three walks through his first four games.