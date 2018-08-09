Giants' Brandon Belt: Inching closer to return

Belt (knee) ran the bases Thursday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt is still on schedule to return from the disabled list early next week during San Francisco's three-game series with the Dodgers. He's been on the shelf since July 26 with a bone bruise on his knee, but it shouldn't be long until he's back in the starting nine, barring any setbacks.

