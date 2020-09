Belt went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored Tuesday in the Giants' 23-5 win over the Rockies.

Belt was one of five Giants to record three hits on a night where the team finished with 27, the most by a National League club since May 1999. He's now turned in six multi-hit efforts in his last nine starts to bring his season-long OPS up to 1.052, a top-10 mark among all players with at least 90 plate appearances.