Giants' Brandon Belt: Knee acting up

Belt is dealing with renewed discomfort in his knee, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This explains why Belt is out of the lineup against a right-hander Wednesday. The veteran first baseman recently returned from a two-game absence, and with Thursday's off day, the Giants wanted to play it safe and give him a couple of days off to get right. Pablo Sandoval is starting at first base and hitting cleanup in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories