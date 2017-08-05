Giants' Brandon Belt: Lands on concussion DL

Belt was placed on the 7-day concussion DL on Saturday.

He apparently sustained a concussion in Friday's contest, and will be replaced by Pablo Sandoval on the active roster. Belt will be sidelined until at least next Saturday, so he should be benched in all formats next week. He was hitting .241/.355/.469 with 18 home runs and three steals in 451 plate appearances, but given his .284 BABIP, the batting average was due for some positive regression.