Giants' Brandon Belt: Leaves game with knee soreness

Belt (knee) was lifted from Friday's loss to the Reds after experiencing soreness in his right knee while running out a ground ball in the eighth inning, Hank Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schulman pointed out that Belt's soreness was in the same knee that he has had two separate surgeries on throughout his career. That said, the first baseman insisted that the injury should not be considered serious, which should relieve fantasy owners until further news is revealed. Belt has battled through knee soreness already this season, so we will consider him day-to-day heading into Saturday's contest against Cincinnati.