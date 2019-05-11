Giants' Brandon Belt: Leaves game with knee soreness
Belt (knee) was lifted from Friday's loss to the Reds after experiencing soreness in his right knee while running out a ground ball in the eighth inning, Hank Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schulman pointed out that Belt's soreness was in the same knee that he has had two separate surgeries on throughout his career. That said, the first baseman insisted that the injury should not be considered serious, which should relieve fantasy owners until further news is revealed. Belt has battled through knee soreness already this season, so we will consider him day-to-day heading into Saturday's contest against Cincinnati.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...