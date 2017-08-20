Giants' Brandon Belt: Limited in cardio work thus far
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Belt is still experiencing concussion symptoms more than two weeks after being hit in the head by a pitch, Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
While Belt has been pushing himself in cardio workouts, he's still not at a point where he can go through them at full capacity because of his lingering symptoms. There is no guarantee that he will return in 2017, as this is the fourth documented concussion he's suffered dating back to his time as a college player at the University of Texas.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...