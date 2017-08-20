Giants' Brandon Belt: Limited in cardio work thus far

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Belt is still experiencing concussion symptoms more than two weeks after being hit in the head by a pitch, Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

While Belt has been pushing himself in cardio workouts, he's still not at a point where he can go through them at full capacity because of his lingering symptoms. There is no guarantee that he will return in 2017, as this is the fourth documented concussion he's suffered dating back to his time as a college player at the University of Texas.