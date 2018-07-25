Giants' Brandon Belt: Limps off field

Belt was removed from Wednesday's game with an apparent leg injury after beating out an infield single in the seventh inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Belt was seen limping following the play and wound up exiting the game after a trainer looked at his right knee, per TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune. Look for an update on his status in the coming hours once team doctors get an extended look at his leg.

