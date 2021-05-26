Belt was removed from Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent side injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 33-year-old missed time with side tightness last week and returned to action over the weekend against the Dodgers, but he's apparently not past the injury as he was seen grimacing during swings before being removed Tuesday. Belt previously missed six consecutive games due to the issue, so a trip to the injured list could be on the table to give him some time to get healthy.