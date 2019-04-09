Giants' Brandon Belt: Makes first start in left field
Belt went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to San Diego.
Belt made his first start in left field this season, opening up first base for new acquisition Tyler Austin. The former is no stranger to moving to the outfield, logging 76 games at the position over his seven-year career. Austin is expected to eventually move to left, but Belt will occupy the position (at least against southpaws) for the interim. The 31-year-old is slashing .237/.310/.500 through 11 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...