Giants' Brandon Belt: Makes first start in left field

Belt went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to San Diego.

Belt made his first start in left field this season, opening up first base for new acquisition Tyler Austin. The former is no stranger to moving to the outfield, logging 76 games at the position over his seven-year career. Austin is expected to eventually move to left, but Belt will occupy the position (at least against southpaws) for the interim. The 31-year-old is slashing .237/.310/.500 through 11 games.

