Giants' Brandon Belt: Manning leadoff spot

Belt will start at first base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Reds, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

For the first time in his eight-year career in the big leagues, Belt will fill the table-setting role while normal leadoff man Andrew McCutchen shifts down to the three hole. It's unclear if manager Bruce Bochy plans to stick with Belt atop the lineup, but the 30-year-old's performance Sunday will likely have a say in the matter.