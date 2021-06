Belt went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 13-6 loss to the Phillies.

His third-inning blast off Aaron Nola was Belt's third homer in the last four days and 11th of the year, while the steal was his third. The veteran first baseman has hit safely in six straight games, batting .478 (11-for-23) over that stretch to push his slash line on the season to .255/.372/.535.